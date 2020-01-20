Jennifer Aniston Wanted To Be Wonder Woman, Knows It's Too Late Now

Leave a Comment
These days it seems that basically everybody in Hollywood is part of one superhero movie franchise or another. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand at an exponential rate and DC's characters finally start to find their footing, more and more actors are needed to fill out the ranks. Although, while there are plenty of roles in superhero movies, there are comparatively few actual superhero roles out there, and so not everybody is going to get to play the hero.
Of course, the opportunity to play those high profile superheroes are only going to go to certain actors, and for the most part, age is going to be a determining factor. Nobody outside of their 20s or 30s is likely to be handed a superhero franchise, especially when we're talking about women, and that means that those who might have been perfect for a role like that 10 or 15 years ago are now likely too old to be considered, which means Jenifer Aniston missed her chance.
Last night Jenifer Aniston won a Screen Actors Guild Award for her work on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show. Between the new series, the show Friends that made Aniston a household name, and her regular film work, it seems like the actress has had the chance to do just about everything, but Aniston revealed to People that the role she really wanted to play was Wonder Woman...
I wanted to be Wonder Woman, but I waited too long.
At 50, Jenifer Aniston probably wasn't seriously in the running for the role that went to Gal Gadot, currently 34-years-old. Of course, if there had been a serious push to make a Wonder Woman movie a few years back, who knows, perhaps Aniston would have had a shot at it. We've seen a lot of dream casting ideas over the years that have suggested what the Marvel Cinematic Universe or other franchises might have looked like if they had begun in a different decade. Considering what a star Aniston was in the 90s, who knows.
While Jenifer Aniston may never get her chance to be Wonder Woman, it doesn't sound like the fact is getting her down too much, she seems to be quite happy with where her career is right now as part of The Morning Show, as well as where it might go in the future.
I don’t know. I have a lot to do. I really, honestly, feel that I’m just kicking into a creative stride. I’ve just discovered a new love of this in a new way that I didn’t know that I had before so I almost have new eyes that I’m seeing what it is that I do as an actor.
And maybe there's still a chance for something down the road that might be close to Jenifer Aniston's dream. Maybe she could play an Amazonian in a future Wonder Woman movie. If not that, there might still be other similar roles out there that could give the actress the chance to live that dream.