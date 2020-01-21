Babu Frik's Workshop Had A Great Easter Egg In The Rise Of Skywalker You May Have Missed

Babu Frik is a black market Droidsmith, so it makes sense he would have something like an old battle droid in his possession. If nothing else, the thing is probably useful for spare parts in repairing other droids. There are probably thousands if not millions of the things left over from the various battles that took place during The Clone Wars. Although, the one on display here looks to be in pretty good shape, which is probably a rare find. Most of them likely have holes in them from Clone Trooper blasters or are cut to ribbons by lightsabers.