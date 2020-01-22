New Snyder Cut Image Teases Another Superhero

Alas, like so many things that were shot during Justice League’s principal photography, Ryan Choi was removed from the final cut, although there is still a reference to him. If you look closely, during the video footage showing Silas Stone trying to bring his son Victor back to life within S.T.A.R. Labs, Ryan’s name can be seen on a nearby screen. So while we may not have seen him in Justice League, at least we know he’s off conducting experiments somewhere else.