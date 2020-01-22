Deadpool 2 Director David Leitch Has Found His Hobbs And Shaw Follow-Up, And It's A Remake

The basic concept of the story of Kung Fu should plug and play fairly well regardless of the time period, as evidenced with the modern-set Kung Fu: The Legend Continues, but it will be interesting to see how this remake approaches the story and what new things it will bring to the table. If nothing else, David Leitch’s proven action chops pretty much guarantee that the new Kung Fu will be a spectacle and a must see for fans of action and martial arts movies.