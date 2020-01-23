Captain Marvel 2 Is Officially Happening

Carol Danvers has been a major player in the Marvel Comics universe for decades, and she was announced to get her own MCU movie back in 2014 as part of the initial Phase 3 slate, with Brie Larson’s casting unveiled two years later. Originally the plan was for it to be released in July 2018, but in order to make room for Spider-Man: Homecoming and Ant-Man and the Wasp, it was moved to March 2019. Captain Marvel was the seventh MCU movie to cross $1 billion and the first female-led superhero movie to hit that milestone.