Captain Marvel 2 Is Officially Happening

Last year, Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers’ Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, joined the franchise’s billion dollar club, and at last summer San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed a sequel was in development. We hadn’t heard much about the project since then, but half a year later, word’s come in that Captain Marvel 2 is indeed moving forward, and it already has some talent attached.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Megan McDonnell, whose already working on the MCU Disney+ series WandaVision, has been tapped to pen the Captain Marvel 2 script, and she’s currently in final negotiations to officially come aboard. No plot details for the sequel were revealed, but rather than being set in the past again like Captain Marvel was, this story will take place in the present day.
As for Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the directors who helmed Captain Marvel, they won’t be tackling Captain Marvel 2, though they are reportedly in discussions to stay in the MCU and possibly direct a Disney+ series. THR added that Marvel is hoping to find a female director to take Boden and Fleck’s place and is contemplating a 2022 release. The studio already has February 18, July 29, and October 7 of that year carved out.
Carol Danvers has been a major player in the Marvel Comics universe for decades, and she was announced to get her own MCU movie back in 2014 as part of the initial Phase 3 slate, with Brie Larson’s casting unveiled two years later. Originally the plan was for it to be released in July 2018, but in order to make room for Spider-Man: Homecoming and Ant-Man and the Wasp, it was moved to March 2019. Captain Marvel was the seventh MCU movie to cross $1 billion and the first female-led superhero movie to hit that milestone.
After being teased through a spruced-up pager Nick Fury activated at the end of Avengers: Infinity War before being dusted, Captain Marvel wound the clock back to 1995 to explore Carol Danvers’ origins as a superpowered human who lost her memory and had spent years serving the Kree empire. Upon her return to Earth, she met a two-eyed Nick Fury and discovered how she obtained her special abilities. By the end of Captain Marvel’s main story, Carol went back into space to help the Skrulls find a new homeworld, but in the present day-set mid-credits scene, she resurfaced at Avengers HQ asking about Fury’s whereabouts.
Brie Larson reprised Carol Danvers in Avengers: Endgame, where she saved Tony Stark and Nebula, joined the surviving Avengers in their attempt to force Thanos to undo The Deification, and then following the five-year time jump, she joined the explosive battle against Past Thanos’ forces and nearly defeated the Mad Titan. She was last seen attending Tony Stark’s funeral.
It’s hard to say where Captain Marvel 2 could go, though given Carol Danvers’ roots, I imagine that like Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it’ll explore the MCU’s cosmic corners. I wonder if Spider-Man: Far From Home’s post-credits scene, which showed Nick Fury hanging out on a Skrull ship, will factor into the sequel’s story. It’s also worth mentioning that Megan McDonnell already has experience writing a Captain Marvel character, as an adult Monica Rambeau is appearing in WandaVision, though it’s hard to say if she’ll appear in Captain Marvel 2.
Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more news concerning Captain Marvel 2