Wait, Is Rami Malek Confused About His No Time To Die Character’s Name?

As far as movie franchises go, there are quite as iconic as James Bond. Audiences have been following 007's adventures for decades, with various U.K. actors playing taking on the mantle throughout the years. Daniel Craig will make his fifth and final appearance in Cary Joji Fukunaga's No Time to Die, which will see him collide with Rami Malek's new villain Safin. But is the Bohemian Rhapsody actor actually confused about his character's name?
Security on big blockbusters is notoriously tight, as the filmmakers and crew attempt to keep secrets and plot points until the theatrical release. This applies to Star Wars, superhero movies, and of course the James Bond franchise. Rami Malek's role as Safin has been largely kept under wraps, with only a few brief appearances in the upcoming blockbuster's trailers. While promoting No Time to Die's upcoming release, Malek seemed to put his character's identity into question, saying:
I don't even know what my character's final name is in this movie. No, I'm pretty sure it's Safin. It is.
Well, this is interesting. The James Bond franchise has always had plenty of twists and turns, and it looks like No Time to Die will be no exception. Especially where Safin is concerned, as he may have multiple or transformative identities. Either that, or they never refer to him by name during the course of the 25th Bond movie.
Rami Malek's comments come from his recent conversation with EW alongside his No Time to Die co-stars. Promoting a movie within the Bond franchise must be especially challenging, as he can't reveal any spoilers. And considering how limited the footage has been thus far, most of the movie's contents are a complete mystery. And given how it's the swan song for Daniel Craig's 007, smart money says the new villain will be a significant one.
Daniel Craig's tenure as Bond has seen the beloved spy property embrace serialized storytelling. While the franchise is typically an anthology that allows for the constant replacement of its star, Casino Royale through No Time to Die have told one long story. James' actions are informed by his previous experience, with characters recurring throughout Craig's five appearances. But I have to wonder what the end game is.
Rami Malek has been billed as the primary villain of No Time to Die, getting second billing below Daniel Craig. But Christoph Waltz's Blofeld will also be returning, so smart money says the Spectre villain is the real puppet master. The last movie revealed Blofeld to be the architect of Bond's pain, although he was eventually taken into custody.
No Time to Die will hit theaters on April 10th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.