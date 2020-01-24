Captain Marvel 2 Needs To Keep This Important Aspect Of The Character

Nevertheless, it feels like a wasted opportunity if Captain Marvel 2 doesn’t take advantage of the unique way Carol Danvers is a ‘woman out of time.’ It was understandable that this couldn’t be done during Avengers: Endgame, but now that she has her own platform again, it could be a good way to offer personal introspection when she’s not fighting whatever adversaries will get in her way this time around. The ship has seemingly sailed on going down this path with Peter Quill, a.k.a. Star-Lord (who was also taken from Earth in the late ‘80s) since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will carry on with visiting other alien words, but it doesn’t have to be set aside for Carol.