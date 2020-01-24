Kumail Nanjiani Teases How The Eternals Is Unique From Other Marvel Movies

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in an interesting place right now. We're currently in the interim period between phases, with months passing between Spider-Man: Far From Home and the release of Black Widow. Phase Four has a ton of very intriguing projects, which should expand the shared universe in new and exciting ways. Chief among them is Chloé Zhao's The Eternals, which seems to be an especially ambitious project, featuring an all-star cast. Kumail Nanjiani is playing the role of Kingo, and he recently teased what The Eternals brings to the table that other Marvel movies may not.