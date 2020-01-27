5 Marvel Villains That Could Give Captain Marvel A Run For Her Money

Galactus has long been the subject of rumors and theories suggesting him to be the MCU’s next big bad, and if anyone has the means to take him on, it is surely fellow cosmic juggernaut Captain Marvel. However, if anyone has the means to render Carol Danvers helplessly defeated, it is Galactus, who possesses just about all of the abilities of every villain I have already mentioned, but he’s better at it. If the MCU was to put Captain Marvel against Galactus, they might want to save that battle for last.