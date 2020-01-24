Michael Bay Had Blunt Advice For Bad Boys For Life’s Directors

Early into the development into Bad Boys 3, what we now know as Bad Boys For Life, Michael Bay, the director of the first two Bad Boys movies, expressed interest in helming the movie, but ultimately it was Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah who fulfilled those duties. However, the directing duo would still end up meeting Bay when he came onto the Bad Boys For Life set, and he didn’t mince words with Arbi and Fallah when offering advice on the movie. As they recalled: