Mean Girls Is Getting A Remake, But Not How You’d Think

The phenomenon of 2004’s Mean Girls all started as a movie. Just a few years ago, it debuted on Broadway as a musical. And now there’s going to be a movie again, based on the musical… which is based on the original movie. Maybe by Version #3, “fetch” will happen?
The idea of another Mean Girls has certainly been asked for by fans, but over 15 years have gone by, and many of the stars of the high school comedy have moved onto huge careers. However, the film’s script writer Tina Fey is now attached to her third version of the comedy for Paramount Pictures. After Mean Girls recently became a record-breaking hit on Broadway and 12-time Tony nominee, the song-and-dance version is hitting the big screen.
Tina Fey said this about her latest project, via The Wrap:
I’m very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen. It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I’ve spent sixteen years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly.
The movie will once again follow outsider Cady Heron as she attempts to navigate the jungle of modern high school after spending her life being homeschooled in Africa. She joins the infamous clique of the Plastics as an inside joke with her new friend Janis, but things get so out of hand, and the entire high school ends up getting turned upside down with drama.
Tina Fey penned the book for the Broadway play that debuted on stage back in fall 2017. Jeff Richmond wrote the original music and Nell Benjamin handled the lyrics for the musical, and they will be involved in the making of the upcoming movie. Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels will once again produce. The Broadway version is packed with 24 songs, so there will be plenty of music for fans to latch onto not found in the 2004 original comedy.
Mean Girls: The Musical is currently playing at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City and it’s on its way to London’s West End in Spring 2021. Its positive critical reception certainly comes off of the cult success of the movie directed by Mark Waters, which made $129 million globally on a $17 million production budget.
The first movie is still considered a memorable platform for Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lizzy Caplan, who have each carved out massive careers from themselves after starring in the first Mean Girls. In 2011, an unrelated television sequel was made by ABC Family.
Mean Girls was given attention last year by pop singer Ariana Grande, who reenacted many scenes from Mean Girls in her “thank u, next” music video. It was viewed around a half a billion times.
Last year, Lindsay Lohan showed deep interest in getting the girls back together for a sequel. While this isn’t exactly the same thing, she does sing! We'll have see if any of the original cast members show interest in returning! How about a 30 Rock musical next, Tina?