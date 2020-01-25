Mean Girls Is Getting A Remake, But Not How You’d Think

The idea of another Mean Girls has certainly been asked for by fans, but over 15 years have gone by, and many of the stars of the high school comedy have moved onto huge careers. However, the film’s script writer Tina Fey is now attached to her third version of the comedy for Paramount Pictures. After Mean Girls recently became a record-breaking hit on Broadway and 12-time Tony nominee, the song-and-dance version is hitting the big screen.