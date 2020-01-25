Bad Boys For Life Just Passed A Box Office Milestone

Since the film is rated R (for good reason), hitting the $100 million mark seems like an even bigger accomplishment. But Bad Boys For Life, which brings Martin Lawrence and Will Smith back together for the first time since 2003’s Bad Boys II, does have many of the markers that indicate it could become one of 2020’s first blockbusters. Critical reception has been mostly positive, and it’s earned praise for its entertainment value, the lead actors’ charisma, and it’s effectiveness at reinvigorating the franchise. It received an A rating on CinemaScore, and currently has a 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.