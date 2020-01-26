Why Birds Of Prey Is Rated R, According To Margot Robbie And Team

In other words, we can expect the language in Birds of Prey tp be every bit as colorful as its visuals. That may come as a surprise to fans who first encountered Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad. Despite existing in the same universe, the 2016 action film was rated PG-13 -- so in some ways, it introduced a watered down, but still intensely popular, version of Margot Robbie’s bombastic vigilante. With this R rating, fans can expect to see the same Harley Quinn -- albeit one that is much less restricted (both by the Joker and by the MPAA).