Birds Of Prey Didn’t Have To Fight For Its R-Rating ‘As Much As Anyone Would Think,’ According To The Director

Written by Christina Hodson, Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn) picks up shortly after the events of Suicide Squad, and finds Harley Quinn out on her own after having been kicked to the curb by the Joker. Heartbroken and angry, she is determined to make it on her own as a supervillain operating in Gotham, but this is easier said than done. Her relationship with the Clown Prince of Crime provided a certain amount of protection for her, with nobody wanting to mess with the city’s most terrifying, psychopathic villain – but now that shield is gone.