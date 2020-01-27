Colin Trevorrow Has A Name In Mind For Jurassic World 3, But It Isn't Extinction

It's certainly true that Extinction feels like a title that is so obvious that it should be avoided. It's quite possible that, by the end of Jurassic World 3, all the dinosaurs will be gone once again, and will therefore return to being "extinct." Of course, the title could also tease the possibility that it will, in fact, be the human race that will be extinct by the time the movie is over, giving the title a sort of double meaning. It feels exactly like the move that Hollywood would make, which makes it much less interesting.