Colin Trevorrow Has A Name In Mind For Jurassic World 3, But It Isn't Extinction

Colin Trevorrow might be getting a lot of buzz right now for his version of Star Wars: Episode IX that we'll never get to see, but the writer/director is, in fact, working on closing out a trilogy of his own in the Jurassic World franchise. The final movie of the second Jurassic Park trilogy is currently in production and while there's a lot likely still to be determined, it seems the movie that we're calling Jurassic World 3 for simplicity's sake does have an official title. Colin Trevorrow isn't telling us what it is, but he is telling us what it isn't.
A thread on Twitter recently started to spitball ideas on what Jurassic World 3 might be called and director Colin Trevorrow has been lurking in the thread to see what fans are coming up with, and while he's not giving away the title that he's come up with, he has but some fans at ease by confirming the movie won't be called Jurassic World: Extinction.
It's certainly true that Extinction feels like a title that is so obvious that it should be avoided. It's quite possible that, by the end of Jurassic World 3, all the dinosaurs will be gone once again, and will therefore return to being "extinct." Of course, the title could also tease the possibility that it will, in fact, be the human race that will be extinct by the time the movie is over, giving the title a sort of double meaning. It feels exactly like the move that Hollywood would make, which makes it much less interesting.
Colin Trevorrow confirms to us all that the movie isn't called that. However, he also confirms to another fan that the movie does have a title. Whether he's had it from the beginning or only recently locked it in, there is a title for the film.
Jurassic World 3 is still over a year away, set to release in June of 2021, which means promotion for the movie isn't likely to really get rolling until late this year. It's possible we could get a title reveal with a poster or something similar before the first trailer release, but if we don't see a trailer until this fall it's possible we won't know what the mysterious title is until then.
Of course, even once we know the title, it doesn't mean we'll know too much about the movie. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom didn't exactly explain its plot with its title, so we shouldn't expect that to happen here. Having said that, we do know what Jurassic World 3 will be about ultimately, as it will see dinosaurs roaming freely in the human world, and show how humanity is dealing with the new threat.
