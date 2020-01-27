Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Regrets Dropping F-Bomb About Marvel

Leave a Comment
The Marvel versus DC rivalry has existed long before the superhero genre dominated pop culture and the box office but it has taken on new life in recent years. Fans have chosen sides and while many actors and directors involved in the films have ignored the competition, others have leaned into it. One of the latter is director David Ayer, who at the world premiere of Suicide Squad famously said “Fuck Marvel.” Well, David Ayer now regrets dropping that F-bomb about the House of Ideas. Take a look:
This started when Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn took to Twitter to speak about the rivalry between Marvel and DC and how he never felt any animosity between the two working for either company. In his mind it is just a vocal minority that drives the vitriol. David Ayer commended his DC successor on his words but a fan on Twitter brought up the director’s past F-Bomb towards Marvel.
For those who don’t read Spanish or don’t feel like copying and pasting into Google Translate, David Ayer responded by saying:
Yes and I immediately regretted it. I apologized and had a nice exchange with Stan Lee. What else can I do? All sins are forgivable, right?
We all make mistakes and David Ayer clearly regrets dropping an F-Bomb about Marvel. He has expressed this and publicly apologized before for his comments but it is clear that, as is the case in our social media age, anything you’ve ever said can always be used as ammunition against you. So David Ayer is still defending himself and it seems like he feels at a loss as to how he can overcome and escape the shadow of those words.
But as David Ayer recalled, he had a nice exchange with Stan Lee. After David Ayer first dropped the F-Bomb about Marvel at the Suicide Squad world premiere, the late Stan Lee didn’t take any offense to and basically joked about it. If David Ayer’s apology is good enough for Stan Lee it should probably be good enough for everyone else. And what more can you want from someone than for them to acknowledge their mistakes, apologize for them and learn and grow?
David Ayer elaborated a bit on his feelings in another tweet, which you can see below.
When David Ayer dropped the F-Bomb at the Suicide Squad premiere, he wasn’t just attacking the rival company unprovoked. The director was responding to a fan in the crowd that said it first and caught up in the moment, he merely repeated it. That doesn’t excuse it, but it does offer some explanation.
David Ayer’s true feelings about Marvel are far different than his most famous comments. He has a tremendous amount of respect for the company and what it has accomplished. There is no ill will there. David Ayer has also been supportive of Marvel director James Gunn who is taking over his characters for a sequel/re-imagining in The Suicide Squad.
For now David Ayer’s future in the comic book movie realm is unclear. He was attached to Gotham City Sirens but that project seems to be on pause at the moment. He has a new project coming out in a different genre though. David Ayer reunites with his Fury star Shia LaBeouf for the crime drama The Tax Collector, which is expected to arrive in theaters sometime this year.
For movies that are definitely hitting theaters this year, pending any delays of course, check out our 2020 Release Schedule.