The Lighthouse Director Gives His Side Of The Story After Robert Pattinson Wanted To Punch Him In The Face

The Lighthouse certainly doesn't look like the sort of movie that was easy to make. The movie is about a pair of lighthouse keepers, one old, and one young, who basically both lose their minds, or may have been crazy to begin with, isolated from the world and only having themselves for company. The weather is never good, the reason for all the fire hose praying that was necessary. Robert Eggers himself had talked about, how, even for him, the movie was tough to make. He reiterated that feeling here, admitting that, while he put up a good front, the process of making The Lighthouse literally drove him to tears.