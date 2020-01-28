Star Wars Confirms The Rise Of Skywalker Featured Ships From Resistance

Because of the large gaps that exist within the trilogies of films, and the fact that most characters between the live-action and the animated series don't cross over between the two, we end up with serious holes in the timeline for various character. We largely don't know what happened to characters from animated shows during film trilogies or vice versa. So, if nothing else, it's nice for fans to see these ships appear in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. While we still may not know exactly where they've been, we know where they end up.