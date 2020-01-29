3 Awesome DC Characters The Birds Of Prey Stars Want To Meet In Future Films

How projects will wind up being developed in the franchise going forward isn’t quite clear yet, but there is one thing that we can be pretty certain of: if Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn) is successful, it will spawn either sequels or spin-offs. That’s just the rule in Hollywood. And while we’re still a few weeks away from learning which way things will go at the box office, the stars of the film already have a clear idea of characters they’d like to star alongside in future projects.