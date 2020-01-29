New SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run Trailer Welcomes Snoop Dogg To Bikini Bottom

Leave a Comment
While the world never did get that performance of “Sweet Victory” at last year’s Super Bowl halftime show, it looks like the SpongeBob Squarepants crew is going to play their own part in the big game this year. Even better, a new friend looks to be a part of the series’ latest adventure, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run, as this new Super Bowl pre-game spot introduces Snoop Dogg to the mix.
Normally, you’d have to wait until the big game itself to see such a sight, but Paramount is so excited they’ve already released the spot for everyone to watch. And you can see it for yourself, below:
Everything from the main plot of Spongebob (Tom Kenny) and Patrick’s (Bill Fagerbakke) quest to find a missing Gary, to appearances by Snoop Dogg and Keanu Reeves, and even a break for some well needed churros are all present and accounted for in The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run’s latest promotional blitz.
26 seconds isn’t a lot of time to tell an audience about the movie, especially one that looks to be as action-packed as The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run. Naturally, that doesn’t stop our titular Nickelodeon hero from using the time he’s given pretty admirably.
Which has us wondering, if this is what’s included in the Super Bowl pre-game spot, what’s left for us to discover in the movie? Considering The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run already played their surprise Keanu Reeves card in the first trailer, and saved Snoop Dogg for their Super Bowl spot, we’re going to guess quite a bit.
This is, after all, a SpongeBob SquarePants adventure; and with that very branding comes a sort of unpredictability that makes the journey even more exciting. As there are other brand new characters voiced by talents such as Reggie Watts and Awkwafina left to be introduced, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run isn’t spoiling its full complement of surprises just yet.
In fact, we didn’t even know that renowned composer Hans Zimmer is actually going to be providing the musical score for the film, until we researched what other twists The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run could hold. Yes, that Hans Zimmer, the same one that did four of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, and is currently scribbling away a score for James Bond’s latest adventure, No Time To Die.
At this point, the only surprise that The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run could possibly have left to announce is that Daniel Day Lewis came out of retirement to play the new Plankton. While that doesn’t seem very possible, we’re going to keep our eyes and ears open, as the twists and turns of this new SpongeBob SquarePants film have us keenly interested to see the results.
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run dashes onto the screen on May 22, but if you’re looking for something to dive into theaters for in the near future, head to our 2020 release schedule for more information.