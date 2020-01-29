Daisy Ridley Reveals The Funniest Star Wars Scene She Shot

Well, a funny scene is in the first one, because I remember trying not to laugh as it was happening. I faint and Kylo scoops me up, when we had to shoot the bit of him walking up onto his ship with me, it's quite a steep thing, so he had his mask on and he was swearing a lot. Because obviously it takes a long time to film scenes and he was huffing and puffing. And I just laid there not doing anything.