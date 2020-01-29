Daisy Ridley Reveals The Funniest Star Wars Scene She Shot

Leave a Comment
It's almost hard to believe it, but the Skywalker Saga has officially come to an end. The nine-film narrative that began with George Lucas' A New Hope has been wrapped up, after decades of filmmaking and nine chapters of the space opera. Actress Daisy Ridley starred as Rey in the sequel trilogy, the lead of the last trio of movies. Ridley recently named the funniest scene to shoot now that it's all over, and her answer might surprise you.
Daisy Ridley has logged a ton of hours working on the Star Wars franchise, both on set and on long press tours. There's obviously been plenty of laughs along the way, but one particular scene stood out to her from The Force Awakens. When promoting The Rise of Skywalker, Ridley was asked which scene was the most fun to film, to which she said:
Well, a funny scene is in the first one, because I remember trying not to laugh as it was happening. I faint and Kylo scoops me up, when we had to shoot the bit of him walking up onto his ship with me, it's quite a steep thing, so he had his mask on and he was swearing a lot. Because obviously it takes a long time to film scenes and he was huffing and puffing. And I just laid there not doing anything.
Poor Adam Driver. While he's obviously got a hulking physique (as proven in The Last Jedi), it sounds like that was one exhausting day on set. He carried Daisy Ridley's limp body to Kylo's ship over and over again, while wearing the full mask and costume. At least he got to curse during it.
Daisy Ridley's comments to desired helps to peel back the curtain behind Star Wars movies. While the finished product is polished and methodically edited, filming movies is a very different experience. It's far less glamorous, especially when dealing with harsh weather and long hours. Or when Adam Driver had to haul Ridley around for a few hours.
The scene in question comes from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, after Rey and Kylo Ren meet for the very first time outside Maz Kanata's place on Takodana. He kidnaps the young heroine, taking her to Starkiller Base for interrogation. As a reminder, you can check out the sequence below aka the beginning of #Reylo.
I have to say, watching Kylo take Rey on his ship was much less cool knowing that Adam Driver was sweating and cursing underneath that iconic helmet. The situation gets even better knowing that Daisy Ridley could do nothing but try not to laugh, while watching her co-star struggle to get through the quick shot. That's showbiz, kid.
Kylo Ren and Rey would end up having a deep connection, which changed and grew with each new installments. It's almost surprising to think this is how they met for the very first time.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now.