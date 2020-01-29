Eddie Murphy Got Some Solid Advice From Jamie Foxx When He Was Getting Back Into Comedy

When I go talk to Eddie, I was at Eddie’s house and he was talking about getting back into comedy, into stand up. But he’s like, ‘How?’ I said, ‘Eddie, if you want to get back into it I can help you. First thing you gotta do is fix your house.’ He’s like, ‘What you mean?’ I said, ‘Your house is too perfect. You’ve got the candles scented and all that shit.’ I said, ‘Eddie at my crib, I have shit at my house that doesn’t work on purpose so I stay funny.’ I got this little carpet that’s in the kitchen that’s sort of ruffled up. And I got a bathroom where you turn on the faucet and it sprays out. My daughter’s like, ‘Why don’t you fix that?’ I said, ‘I feel like if I fix all this shit I won’t be funny.’