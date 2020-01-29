Avengers: Endgame’s Time Travel Devices Could Have Looked Very Different

View this post on Instagram

I did some ideas of a handheld time travel device for Avengers Endgame. These were cool to design. I wanted to try a variety of different shapes and feel Stark made with a little help from his friends. Enjoy! - #avengers #mech #timetravel #hardsurfacedesign #tech #marvel #concept #digitalart #mcu #marvelstudios @rodneyimages