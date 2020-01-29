Avengers: Endgame’s Time Travel Devices Could Have Looked Very Different

Leave a Comment
Avengers: Endgame may have hit theaters back in April, but the massive blockbuster is still a regular subject of conversation in the movie world. The Russo Brothers crafted a massive blockbuster, which traveled through the MCU's timeline and featured every single hero in the cinematic universe. Development and design for Marvel movies is always a very specific process, with alternate designs and concept art being revealed in the months following release. That includes the time travel devices that Tony Stark invented, which could have looked really different.
The second act of Avengers: Endgame was all about the Time Heist, with the surviving heroes traveling through the timeline to procure the Infinity Stones. Each of those characters was equipped with what Iron Man lovingly refers to as a "time space GPS." The final design was a small band that fit around the Avengers' hands, but it could have looked quite different. Check it out below.
Well those are certainly unique designs. While the one outfitted to The Avengers on their final stand against Thanos were much less colorful and flashy. In fact, it was easy to forget that each of the characters was wearing the gadgets throughout the Time Heist.
Adapting comic book movies into film is no easy task. The hardcore fandom is apt to judge harshly, especially regarding how accurate each new movie is to the source material. Costumes and props provide a particular challenge, as studios sometime want to tone things down to make them more believable. As such, Marvel usually has a variety of alternate designs-- including Avengers: Endgame's time travel accessories.
This art comes to us from the social media of Rodney Fuentebella, a concept artist who has worked on a ton of Marvel movies including Avengers: Endgame. Fuentebella has been with the studio since Captain America: The First Avenger, and has worked on a variety of the studio's franchises including Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Panther.
Two different alternate designs are shown here, each with distinctly different looks. The first seems a bit closer to the design that was ultimately landed on for Avengers: Endgame. It looks like another hand strap, although it's got Iron Man's signature colors more prominently featured. This is a motif that would extended to the Nano Gauntlet as it was passed around in a wild game of hot potato in Endgame's final battle.
Marvel fans can re-watch Avengers: Endgame on Disney+ now.
It should be interesting to see which Marvel movies Rodney Fuentebella ends up doing concept art for next. There's some very exciting movies coming down the pipeline, as well as live-action shows coming to Disney+. With so many projects arriving, there's going to be plenty of alternate designs ending up on the cutting room floor.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow in May 1st. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.