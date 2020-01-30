Why The Star Trek Movies Don't Need To Return To The Kelvin Timeline

Personally, I'd love to see the return of Star Trek movies that are tied to shows, especially now that the likes of Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard are back to "boldly going" in uncharted territory in the Prime Timeline. It'd be great to see these shows get their due on the silver screen, though I can understand why Hollywood may not want to make movies that specifically cater to the niche television-only crowd. Even then, it still feels best to make a movie in a timeline that feels full of life at the moment, especially compared to the Kelvin Timeline.