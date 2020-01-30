How Star Wars Fans Can Learn More About Poe Dameron’s Life Pre-The Force Awakens

Because we’re entering a new era of Star Wars movies, not to mention The Rise of Skywalker bringing an end to a nine-movie saga, at this point, it seems unlikely that Oscar Isaac will ever reprise Poe Dameron. Granted, maybe a decade or two down the road that could change, but for now, at least this book will shed more light on the character, and perhaps we could be treated to him going on some post-The Rise of Skywalker adventures in a different book in the coming years.