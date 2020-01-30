Gretel And Hansel Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying

Eric couldn’t knock Gretel & Hansel for its visuals. All you have to do is look at the trailer to see that this fairy tale looks as magical as that designation would suggest and that holds true for the film itself. But the problem is that there’s not much more too it than pretty pictures. And while a horror film doesn’t have to be rated R to be scary, Gretel & Hansel is PG-13 and it definitely isn’t.