New Star Wars Comic Answers Key Question About Luke Skywalker’s Original Lightsaber

This Star Wars comic book series has also shown that Luke connection to the Force has weakened after losing his duel with Darth Vader on Bespin. After all, not only did he lose both his hand and lightsaber, but he also learned that the Sith Lord was his father, despite Obi-Wan Kenobi having previously told him that Vader killed Anakin. We know that Obi-Wan will tell Luke in Return of the Jedi that he had been telling the truth “from a certain point of view,” but right now, Luke is dealing with a lot of emotional baggage.