5 Hunger Games Questions The Prequel Needs To Answer

Is There A World Left Outside Panem?

Perhaps the most interesting question in the world of The Hunger Games is about the world outside of it. Is the country of Panem all that there is left of civilization on Earth or is there a completely different and better life beyond it for the oppressed citizens of Panem to venture off to? What if there were secret means of travel the Capitol elite go on in their spare time? Chances are slim, but it’s certainly an enticing part of Suzanne Collins’ world that has yet to be explored. It does seem like the kind of thing a sequel would better answer, but Snow and his colleagues could very well know the answer to this question.