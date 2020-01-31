After Uncut Gems Snub, Adam Sandler Continues To Dominate On Netflix

We'll have to wait to learn what any of these four new movies Adam Sandler is working on will be about (presumably one will be the Murder Mystery sequel), but in the meantime, the actor already has something else lined up for later this year. Hubie Halloween has Sandler playing Hubie Dubois, a “good-natured, but eccentric community volunteer” who finds himself caught up in a murdery mystery in his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts, where he’s mocked by kids and adults alike. The movie’s cast includes Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudpolh, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Michael Chiklis, Kenan Thompson and many more.