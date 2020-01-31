New Lion King Video Reveals How Stunning CGI Made Pride Rock

Aside from Avengers: Endgame, Jon Favreau’s remake of Disney’s The Lion King was 2019’s biggest box office hit. Although it was often described as a “live-action” movie, it was an incredible feat of revolutionary animation filmmaking. With the exception of only one shot, the entirety of Pride Rock and all the animals of the African Savanna were created digitally from scratch. Take a look at this stunning VFX breakdown: