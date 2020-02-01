Blake Lively Was Offended By The Reactions To Her Rhythm Section Transformation

Leave a Comment
Blake Lively is stunning, so fans marveled at the transformation photos she shared on Instagram through filming for The Rhythm Section. She looked like a bag lady in one photo, she had short black hair in another. Lively has a great sense of humor about all things -- you can't marry Ryan Reynolds without one -- but she was taken aback by reactions to one of her recent posts showing side-by-side photos.
When posting the photos shown above, Blake Lively joked that "Facetune broke." In reality, she was showing two photos with makeup by The Rhythm Section's Vivian Baker, with the shot on the right showing her character Stephanie Patrick looking rough. But that's not how some fans took it, as Lively explained to Jimmy Fallon:
When I posted it, people were saying, 'Wow, Blake bravely shows what she looks like before and after makeup!'
Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show audience laughed at the idea that people thought the photo on the right was really Blake Lively before makeup. However, both photos in her Instagram post were showing Lively wearing makeup, and she was torn about how to respond:
There's two sides. This is a partisan issue here. Some people think that's what I look like without makeup [on the right], which I find very offensive because that takes an hour for her [makeup artist Vivian Baker] to make me look like that. This [pointing to left photo] also takes an hour for her to make me look this good. So I'm vacillating between my vanity -- which is wanting to be like, 'I don't actually look like that!' -- and also wanting to be a feminist and being like, 'Why do we expect women to wake up looking like this? This isn't realistic, that you wake up this beautiful.' But I would like people to believe I wake up that beautiful! [laughs]
Ryan Reynolds could tell us exactly how Blake Lively looks when she gets up, but he'd probably just make a joke about it. I bet she looks even better than the left photo. I don't blame her for being offended -- on behalf of makeup artist Vivian Baker, but also at the idea that she really looks like the rough right photo without makeup.
The Rhythm Section did have a rough road to its release, thanks in large part to the hand injury Blake Lively suffered on set. The movie is still struggling a bit, with a C+ CinemaScore from moviegoers polled on opening night, and Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores in the 30-39% range.
In the action drama, Blake Lively stars as Stephanie Patrick, who tries to uncover the truth behind the plane crash that killed her family. When she discovers the crash wasn't accidental, she takes on the identity of an assassin and embarks on a mission to track down those responsible.
The Rhythm Section co-stars Jude Law -- who was involved in Lively's hand-crushing accident -- plus Sterling K. Brown. It's expected to make around $5 million in its opening weekend.
