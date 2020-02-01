Blake Lively Was Offended By The Reactions To Her Rhythm Section Transformation

There's two sides. This is a partisan issue here. Some people think that's what I look like without makeup [on the right], which I find very offensive because that takes an hour for her [makeup artist Vivian Baker] to make me look like that. This [pointing to left photo] also takes an hour for her to make me look this good. So I'm vacillating between my vanity -- which is wanting to be like, 'I don't actually look like that!' -- and also wanting to be a feminist and being like, 'Why do we expect women to wake up looking like this? This isn't realistic, that you wake up this beautiful.' But I would like people to believe I wake up that beautiful! [laughs]