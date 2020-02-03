Star Wars Boss Kathleen Kennedy Promises There Will ‘Absolutely’ Be More Female Directors

While it seem certain, yes, one day, a woman will direct a Star Wars film, we have no idea when that will be, mostly because we have no idea exactly what's happening with Star Wars on the big screen. There are three movies on Disney's release calendar, coming out every other year starting in 2022, but with the exit of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss who were helming the first of them, we don't really know what the plan is now. Of course, the Game of Thrones pair leaving certainly opens the door for a woman to come in and pick things up.