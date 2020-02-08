Cynthia Erivo: 9 Quick Things To Know About The Oscar-Nominated Harriet Actress

Cynthia Erivo Plays A Role In The Long-Delayed Patrick Ness Adaptation, Chaos Walking

Currently, Cynthia Erivo has two movies in post-production: John Ridley's Needle In A Timestack and Doug Liman's troubled production of Chaos Walking. The adventure/sci-fi movie, also starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley, is expected to be released later this year, though it's left unclear when the hell this movie is ever going to come out. The movie has had a series of reshoots and delays after a troubled production, resulting in a first cut that was reportedly deemed "unreleasable" at one point. Adapted from the novel The Knife of Never Letting Go by Patrick Ness, Erivo plays Hildy in the film. When we'll get a chance to see the YA adaptation and Erivo's performance therein is certainly left unclear right now.