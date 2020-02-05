F9 Director Teases Deep Connection With Han

You’ll find out, but Han is a very special character for me. We started way back in my credit card movie [Better Luck Tomorrow] and then he entered the franchise in Tokyo Drift. He’s been kind of a special character throughout, and when I left in [Fast & Furious 6], we kind of left together. One of the reasons for me to come back was to bring him back. I was at a Q&A for a film and someone in the audience said they were confused about what happened. It really kind of got in my head and inspired me that if we’re gonna continue, we should have justice for Han, for sure.