Birds Of Prey Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying

Birds of Prey hails from director Cathy Yan and centers on Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, who audiences last saw in 2016’s Suicide Squad. This new, R-rated film will follow a Harley Quinn no longer bound to the Joker as tries to save the life of a young girl, which puts her in the crosshairs of the villainous Black Mask. Along the way she’ll team up with Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to form the Birds of Prey. So does Birds of Prey keep DC’s hot streak going?