The fact that director Greta Gerwig was not nominated for Best Director at the 92nd Academy Awards for Little Women was considered a major snub by some fans of that film and those that would have liked to see a female nominee in the category. Yet, while it may not make up for it entirely, there’s no better consolation prize than cold hard cash. To that end, Little Women is just about to hit a box office milestone in time for Oscars weekend.