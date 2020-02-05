Leave a Comment
The fact that director Greta Gerwig was not nominated for Best Director at the 92nd Academy Awards for Little Women was considered a major snub by some fans of that film and those that would have liked to see a female nominee in the category. Yet, while it may not make up for it entirely, there’s no better consolation prize than cold hard cash. To that end, Little Women is just about to hit a box office milestone in time for Oscars weekend.
In the latest achievement in its already impressive and surprising performance, Little Women is on the verge of crossing the $100 million milestone at the domestic box office. To date, Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic American novel has made $99,122,978 domestically according to Box Office Mojo. That means it needs roughly $877K in order to cross that $100 million barrier.
With $674K and $293K just on Sunday and Monday respectively, it’s merely a matter of when, not if Little Women will hit that $100 million mark. The film is slowing down but it should still be able to boast that it is a $100 million domestic earner come Oscar time on Sunday.
This achievement is just the latest testament to Little Women’s box office performance. After the film opened domestically on Christmas Day it blew expectations out of the water with a $29 million five-day opening, well above the $15 million to $25 million it was tracking at. Little Women has continued to hold strong too, never falling out of the top 10 and holding eighth place at the domestic box office this past weekend, its sixth in release.
As if that wasn’t impressive enough for a $40 million film, Little Women has performed admirably internationally as well. The Sony film has made $64.6 million overseas, bringing its worldwide total to roughly $163.7 million. That’s over four times its production budget. Tack that on to the critical acclaim and the awards consideration and there’s no angle from which you can look at this film as anything but a success.
For a period piece based on 19th century novel and particularly one that has been adapted multiple times before to do that well is definitely remarkable. We’ll see if Little Women can add some gold to go with all that green on Sunday night.
Little Women is nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Original Score, Best Costume Design, Best Adapted Screenplay for Greta Gerwig, Best Supporting Actress for the ascendant Florence Pugh, Best Actress for Saoirse Ronan and Best Picture.
Little Women is now playing.