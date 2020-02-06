How A Nike Super Bowl Commercial Starring Michael Jordan Turned Into The Space Jam Movie

The story of the Super Bowl commercial that led to Space Jam resurfaced recently on Reddit. As a retrospective article by The Chicago Tribune states, in 1992, Nike aired an ad for Michael Jordan’s line of Air Jordan sneakers during that year’s Super Bowl that paired the then-Chicago Bulls shooting guard with the de facto leader of the Looney Tunes. If you have not seen it, the answer is, yes - it is just as ridiculous as it sounds, but charmingly so. See for yourself in the video below: