Laura Dern Explains Why She's So Excited To Bring Ellie Sattler Back For Jurassic World 3

I’m really excited at the idea. They’re working away in the land of what the story will be. I love Ellie Sattler and I have grown up with her alongside me. [There are] so many children, and particularly young women, who idolized and felt she was sort of one of their first feminist, badass action characters. I love the idea of seeing where she is now, and the idea of being with Sam and Jeff again, and being in the company of Colin. But also with vision of Steven’s [Spielberg], and with the support of Frank Marshall. It’s like going back and being with your family.