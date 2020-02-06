Laura Dern Explains Why She's So Excited To Bring Ellie Sattler Back For Jurassic World 3

Leave a Comment
Steven Spielberg is one of the most iconic modern directors of all time, responsible for countless iconic properties. Chief among them is Jurassic Park, which broke new ground visually and started a massive franchise. The original trio of heroes will reprise their role for Colin Trevorrow's mysterious Jurassic World 3, including Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler. And the Oscar-nominated actress recently explained why she's so excited to reprise her role in the upcoming sequel.
Ellie Sattler is the heroine of Jurassic Park, and eventually popped back up for a brief role in Jurassic Park III. Laura Dern will appear alongside fellow co-stars Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in Jurassic World 3, to the delight of the hardcore fandom who has been wondering what Ellie has been up to. Laura Dern recently spoke to her return to the property, saying:
I’m really excited at the idea. They’re working away in the land of what the story will be. I love Ellie Sattler and I have grown up with her alongside me. [There are] so many children, and particularly young women, who idolized and felt she was sort of one of their first feminist, badass action characters. I love the idea of seeing where she is now, and the idea of being with Sam and Jeff again, and being in the company of Colin. But also with vision of Steven’s [Spielberg], and with the support of Frank Marshall. It’s like going back and being with your family.
Laura Dern is returning to the Jurassic Park franchise after nearly two decades, and she's seen how Ellie Sattler has continued to inspire future generations. Now Dern will be able to take her life experience into this new version of the character, further ensuring Ellie's legacy in pop culture.
The Marriage Story actress' comments to IMDB shows how much love and work is being put into Jurassic World 3. Colin Trevorrow might be the architect behind the current trilogy, but he's also collaborating with those who made Jurassic Park into a reality back in 1993. While the Star Wars franchise has operated without George Lucas' blessing, Steven Spielberg and Frank Marshall have put their two cents into the upcoming blockbuster.
Given how Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ended, it makes sense that Ellie and her colleagues might be called in for help. Dinosaurs are now living among us, and chaos has no doubt ensued in the world since the last movie ended. Ellie Sattler obviously has a ton of experience with these creatures, and she'll be an important resource in this new world.
Jurassic World 3 is currently set to arrive in theaters on June 11th, 2021.