Margot Robbie Didn't Think Harley Quinn Would Be That Popular After Suicide Squad

It’s so funny because when I signed on to play Harley Quinn, there wasn’t a script yet for Suicide Squad. And all that I was really going off of was a Skype conversation with David Ayer and he had described two scenes he had in his head and I loved the idea of them. They just sounded so cool and bizarre. I really was picturing it as being a much smaller film that was going to get very little attention, especially since it was going to be a squad of people.