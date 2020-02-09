Birds, Dead Bodies And Why 1917 Was A Huge Hassle To Film

This may sound like a comedy bit, but in reality it’s not the first time a movie set has had to take birds into consideration and it’s unlikely to be the last. When Star Wars was filming The Last Jedi, for example, the island with the porgs, Skellig Michael, was a wildlife preserve that was covered in birds and that was the real reason why porgs were created for the film. Digitally removing them wasn’t really an option, so porgs were born, for better or worse.