5 Things We Need To See In Knives Out 2

Rian Johnson has already said that, in addition to an updated cast and storyline, the Knives Out follow-up will also incorporate a new location, so, why not somewhere like Hawaii? Or, to be more specific, a tropical, solitary island on which Benoit Blanc is trapped with a murderer and a slew of suspicious vacationers? It would be a fun change of pace to set a whodunnit in a setting that is, not only warmer, but a unique juxtaposition to your typical murder mystery, especially when you considering how nothing bad is ever supposed to happen in paradise.