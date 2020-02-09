F9's Vin Diesel Wants This 'Awesome' Oscar Winner To Join The Fast And Furious Franchise

Chris "Ludacris" Bridges: For me, I would love to bring in Denzel Washington. I think that would be great.

Nathalie Emmanuel: That'd be pretty fun.

Michelle Rodriguez: I like Matt Damon. But I wonder if he would do something so -- a lot of the stuff we do is so silly and he's such a serious cat. I wonder if he'd be into it. He's a serious fella. I really like him. Women, there are so many...

Jordana Brewster: Like Marion Cotillard would be really cool.

Michelle Rodriguez: She's so serious too.

Jordana Brewster: Yeah, yeah, yeah. So is Helen Mirren! Like, who would have thought Helen Mirren would join us?

Michelle Rodriguez: Yeah, but she's got an edge to her. I mean, Caligula? Come on. She's got an edge to her. You have to have a little edge and be playful to want to join, you know what I mean? We don't take ourselves seriously but serious people would have a hard time ... because we do such crazy things!'