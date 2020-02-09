Adam Sandler Gave An Epic NSFW Speech After Winning At Independent Spirit Awards

I don’t know what the perfect ratio of Adam Sandler comedies to dramatic roles with directors outside the Sandler ecosystem I’d like to see. I definitely don’t want to see him abandon stupid comedy movies for all stuff like this. Uncut Gems-type movies are the perfect occasional contrast. Maybe 2 to 1. If every third year, we could get a Sandler critical darling, I think we’d all love it.

Here's to hoping he does pick up that Oscar nomination someday even if some Academy voters wouldn't like it.