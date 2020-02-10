Ray Romano Dropped An F-Bomb At The Oscars During Joe Pesci Joke

In The Irishman, Ray Romano has a small role as Bill Bufalino, who is the cousin of Joe Pesci's Russell Bufalino. He doesn't have a lot of screen time in the grand scheme of things, but he does have a key role to play, as he is the one who connects Russell with Robert De Niro's Frank Sheeran (not counting their random encounter at a gas station that served as their first meeting). It’s also definitely a more dramatic role than we’re used to seeing Romano play, but he’s now able to make us laugh with stories from behind the scenes.