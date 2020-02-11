Yes, That Alita: Battle Angel Oscars 2020 Fan Campaign Did Happen

All of this comes at a pretty opportune time, as this Friday marks the one year anniversary of Alita: Battle Angel’s theatrical release. While the film made a pretty solid $404.9 million at the worldwide box office, there has yet to be any kind of official confirmation or rejection regarding a sequel to the James Cameron-produced blockbuster. It probably doesn’t help circumstances that the merger between Disney and what was once known as 20th Century Fox has now been completed. The newly minted 20th Century Studios has a reduced slate of films that is aiming to stay in the five-to-six picture arena. With a good amount of real estate already earmarked for particular films, such as the remaining 20th Century Fox projects being released in 2020 and the future Avatar sequels, it’s a picture that looks rather bleak.