10 Movies To Stream If You Like Bong Joon Ho's Parasite

On Oscar night, in a delightfully surprising turn-of-events, Parasite took home four Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for Bong Joon-ho. As the first foreign-language film to ever win this prestigious prize, it was a historic night for the Academy Awards. And it was most certainly a triumphant win for the acclaimed filmmaker, who should hopefully gain a lot of new fans from this weekend's award ceremony. For those of you who finally got a chance to check out the hit movie and want to see more like it, you're in luck! While there are only a few movies out there like Parasite, there are, at least, a few similarly worthwhile movies that are available at your viewing convenience to watch on various different streaming services.