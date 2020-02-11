Why James Marsden’s Favorite Video Game Can Never Be Turned Into A Movie

While more and more video games are being turned into films, we're still waiting for that movie that's the video game equivalent of what Sam Raimi's Spider-Man was for the comic book genre, the film that causes not only fans, but the industry as a whole, to stand up take notice. Whether or not this weekend's Sonic the Hedgehog is that film, remains to be seen, but we can be sure that, whether it is or not, more video game movies will follow it as studios continue to look for that surefire hit.