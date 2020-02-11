After Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscar Speech, The Dairy Industry Is Defending Itself

I think we have become very disconnected from the natural world. And many of us, what we’re guilty of is an egocentric worldview – the belief we’re the center of the universe. We go into the natural world and we plunder it for its resources. We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and when she gives birth, we steal her baby even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable. And then we take her milk that is intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and our cereal. And I think we fear the idea of personal change because we think we have to sacrifice something to give something up.