Jason Momoa Has A Message For The Fans After A Minecraft Movie Absolutely Wrecked At The Box Office

News
By published

The success has been wild!

jason momoa in a minecraft movie
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Say what you will about video game adaptations historically being, well, not that satisfying, but we seem to be in a new day and age where audiences are more likely than ever to really love the result when these properties come to the big (or small) screen. Such has been the case for A Minecraft Movie, which (despite split critical reviews) has dominated the box office since becoming part of the 2025 movie releases on April 4. Star Jason Momoa has now sent a sweet message to fans after the film’s success.

What Did Jason Momoa Say To A Minecraft Movie’s Fans After Its Success?

The cast and crew of a film can put their heart and soul into making it and still not have the finished product connect with viewers or end up as a hit, but those behind A Minecraft Movie are not having that problem. While a lot of people have called the new movie “stupid,” that’s not always a bad thing, and rabid fans appear to love this brand of idiocy. The Jack Black, Jason Momoa and Danielle Brooks (among others)-starring film has made over $552 million worldwide as of this writing, and it could soon see itself added to the list of best video game movies.

Momoa (who previously sent a sweet tribute to Minecraft’s cast and crew) took to Instagram to share his thanks for the film’s massive success. Here's what the erstwhile Aquaman had to say:

Another milestone on this wild ride! Humbled by the love and support you’ve all shown for Minecraft. To our fans—thank you for showing up and making this film a hit. Big love to my New Zealand crew who brought the magic, and to the producers who helped build this dream block by block. Grateful beyond words.

It’s probably safe to say that an actor can never know how a movie will turn out when deciding to take on a role, even if they love their part and the project overall. The Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow star (who recently wrapping filming as Lobo) and his human castmates had the additional challenge of working on not just a video game-based story, but one that combines some bonkers live-action and animated characters.

Minecraft the game has been a hit for well over a decade, and fans who are turning out for the big screen treatment have been sharing their experiences of being in a theater when particular moments happen. Overall, it seems like screenings have been a wild time, with one moviegoer even bringing in a real, live chicken in honor of the “Chicken Jockey” scene, people getting kicked out for wearing Creeper masks, teens getting yelled at, and one theater letting people know ahead of time that “disruptive behavior” will lead to them calling in the police.

While folks having such a good time at a movie screening that the po-po have to respond because of their rowdy behavior isn’t great, at the very least it does mean that folks are definitely into what they’re seeing. This just goes to show that you can never tell what’s gonna work when it comes to making a movie out of a video game. The star and his fellow cast and crew really did “build this dream block by block,” didn’t they?

Adrienne Jones
Adrienne Jones
Senior Content Creator

Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism. 

