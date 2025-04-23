Forget Popcorn Buckets, If It Were Up To Jason Momoa Movie Water Bottles Would Be The Collectible Trend

If you happen to be an attentive movie-goer who enjoys snacking at the theater, then you are probably well aware that we are in the Era of the Popcorn Bucket. The 2025 movie schedule has already delivered some statement-making promotional snack sacks, with entries like Captain America: Brave New World’s fun upside down shield and The Monkey’s spot-on bucket for Stephen King collectors. Recent mega-hit A Minecraft Movie also had its own adorable collectable popcorn bucket, but it sounds like if it were up to star Jason Momoa, we’d all be losing our minds over reusable water bottles instead.

What’s The Deal With Minecraft Star Jason Momoa And Reusable Water Bottles?

I doubt that grateful A Minecraft Movie star Jason Momoa really has anything against our current popcorn bucket craze, but the fashionable former Aquaman does hold a grudge when it comes to our reliance on single-use plastic. The Hawaii native (who studied marine biology in college) has been a long-time advocate of protecting the environment, and that commitment has filtered into his beauty routine.

His hair and makeup artist, Jen Stanfield, recently spoke to Women’s Wear Daily about how she helps the Game of Thrones talent look less like a battle-worn Khal Drogo and more like the movie star he is. After noting that the products she uses on him are “a thoughtful extension of his personal values — particularly his dedication to reducing single-use plastic and embracing sustainable, high-quality alternatives” for his personal and professional looks, she added:

Hydration is key to both performance and skin care. Lately, it’s been a customized Minecraft-themed bottle, while we’re on the global press tour promoting the film. Jason’s mission is to eradicate harmful single-use plastics from our planet.

Honestly, I don't think any movie fan would turn down the opportunity to buy a cool aluminum bottle filled with their favorite drink for a showing of the latest blockbuster. Especially if they look as nice as the one the actor has been toting around.

Even though not every popcorn bucket has been made of plastic (and, obviously, the whole idea is for people to reuse and keep them), Momoa has been concerned about things like how we can eliminate those one-and-done plastic water bottles from the world. And, he’s taking big steps to try and help alleviate the problem.

In 2019, Momoa founded a company dedicated to that mission, Mananalu, and they’ve now partnered with Boomerang for a business-to-business solution, which isn’t far off from the basic principle of the actor carrying his Minecraft bottle everywhere. As he told Entrepreneur earlier this year when promoting the project:

At first, it was about eliminating single-use plastics. Now it's about reducing all waste and re-teaching generations. Boomerang drives the car, shows up at your doorstep, picks up a crate, and says, 'Thanks a lot! Say hi to your mother for me.' It's modern-day delivery.

The service, which is already in place at several Hawaiian hotels and resorts, sees water delivered in aluminum or glass bottles. When those are empty, they’re then picked up by Boomerang while new, full bottles are delivered.

Basically, Jason Momoa has become a real-world Aquaman, and he’s done it while looking good, to boot. Now, if someone can just gift me with one of those sleek Minecraft bottles, my day will be set.